Limited-edition Elf TransLink Compass Card sales have sold out online, but lineups at Granville Station weren’t as long as they were for previous promotions.

That is probably thanks partly to the fact that previous TransLink initiatives, like the Compass mini-trains, were only available in person.

The website to buy the festive Compass Cards has now been taken down, and Daily Hive was on the scene at Granville Station, with a handful of folks eagerly awaiting to buy one of the Elf-themed sets.

Some people are already taking advantage of the situation, reselling the sets they purchased online, which were limited to four per person, for way above face value.

“$400 total for all four cards or send me your best offers,” a Craigslist post read.

Another post on Facebook Marketplace says, “Make me an offer.”

Sales for the limited-edition cards are on from 11 am to 7 pm at Granville Station, and some people were lined up well ahead of the pop-up shop opening.

TransLink confirmed to Daily Hive that online sales sold out shortly after a limited supply was available online.

TransLink is partnering with Warner Bros. for these special-edition Compass Cards. And this time, the design of the Compass Cards celebrates the 20th anniversary of the hit movie Elf.

With files from Kenneth Chan