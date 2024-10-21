Vancouver Island flood near Bamfield claims one life, possibly two

The RCMP are warning the public to stay away from the Sarita River near Bamfield after one person was found dead and another is missing, presumed dead, following flooding on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 19, the Port Alberni RCMP reported that it responded to multiple Missing Persons reports that ultimately led to the discovery of a woman who lost her life in the Sarita River.

The RCMP received a report around 5:45 pm about an overdue traveller who had been driving from Bamfield to Victoria but had not arrived at her destination.

Just an hour later, another report came in for a missing traveller en route to Bamfield from Port Alberni. According to the RCMP, the missing person’s dog was found by passersby near Sarita River earlier in the day.

Using cell phone data, RCMP located one of the missing individuals’ phones within a 3 km radius of the 58 km mark on Bamfield Road. A helicopter was dispatched for an aerial search, and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue was called to assist.

Around 9 pm, family members of one of the missing individuals informed police that they had located a truck fully submerged in the Sarita River. The missing driver was later found deceased a short distance away from the vehicle.

A second vehicle was also discovered in the river, prompting search and rescue teams to monitor the water for the opportunity to conduct a swift water recovery. This vehicle is believed to contain the second missing person.

Authorities emphasize that this portion of Bamfield Road is prone to flooding, especially during high tides, and are reminding everyone of the severe risks associated with attempting to cross flooded roadways.

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported that Kennedy Lake and Tofino, both located on the same west coast of Vancouver Island as Bamfield, received significant rainfall over the weekend, with totals of 318 mm and 218 mm, respectively.

In addition, a daily rainfall record was set on Saturday in the Victoria area, with 40.6 mm recorded, surpassing the old record of 39.1 mm set in 1956.