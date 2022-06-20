NewsTransportationUrbanizedTravel

New technology launched as delays continue to plague Canada's biggest airport

Amanda Wawryk
Jun 20 2022, 10:53 pm
Some passengers at Pearson International Airport were taken to a holding area this week while workers prioritized earlier flights (Isabelle Docto/Daily Hive)

Canada Border Services Agency is testing out new “electronic gates” in hopes of easing delays for travellers at Canada’s biggest airport.

In a post on Instagram, CBSA says the eGates are now being tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to CBSA, “International travellers aged 16 and over arriving at Terminal 1 will be able to use eGates to verify their identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration.”

Over the past couple of months, airports have been plagued with delays and there have been some high-profile complaints.

Earlier this month, former NHLer Ryan Whitney let his thoughts be known on social media — and shared some harsh words about the airport.

So, will this work? People on social media have thoughts.

One person responded to the post saying, “About time, the EU has them for over 10 years.”

Another says, “SCRAP ARRIVECAN!!!!!”

