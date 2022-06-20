New technology launched as delays continue to plague Canada's biggest airport
Canada Border Services Agency is testing out new “electronic gates” in hopes of easing delays for travellers at Canada’s biggest airport.
In a post on Instagram, CBSA says the eGates are now being tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
- You might also like:
- "Worst airport on Earth": Former NHLer pissed off with wait times at Toronto Pearson (VIDEO)
- "Absolute incompetence": Another former NHL player roasts Canadian airport
- Groups demand federal action as “staggering” delays plague Canada’s biggest airport
View this post on Instagram
According to CBSA, “International travellers aged 16 and over arriving at Terminal 1 will be able to use eGates to verify their identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration.”
Over the past couple of months, airports have been plagued with delays and there have been some high-profile complaints.
Earlier this month, former NHLer Ryan Whitney let his thoughts be known on social media — and shared some harsh words about the airport.
Pearson airport is hell on earth. The worst of the worst. This is customs line to re enter Canada after I went through US customs 7 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xoH7fnbvQz
— Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 6, 2022
So, will this work? People on social media have thoughts.
One person responded to the post saying, “About time, the EU has them for over 10 years.”
Another says, “SCRAP ARRIVECAN!!!!!”