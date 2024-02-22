BC government to reduce household electricity bills with new credit

Starting in April 2025, households in British Columbia will save an average of $100 on their electricity bills due to a new BC Electricity Affordability Credit.

The provincial government announced the new subsidy today through the 2024 provincial budget.

This is intended to be a one-time credit to reduce electricity bills over a 12-month period.

Commercial and industrial customers will also see savings of about 4.6% over the 12-month period compared to their 2023/24 electricity bills.

In total, all electricity customers — residential, commercial, and industrial — are expected to see a total of $370 million in savings through March 2025 as a result of the credit.

To help reduce living costs, the provincial government is also providing a one-time bonus to the BC Family Benefit starting this July, and an increase to the quarterly Climate Action Tax Credit payments to families and individuals.