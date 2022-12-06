BC Hydro customers to start seeing free money on energy bills this week

Good news if you’re a BC Hydro customer: free money is on the way.

Earlier this year, the BC government announced that eligible BC Hydro customers would receive some free money in the form of a one-time bill credit. That credit should be arriving this week.

Two versions of the BC Hydro credit will be applied to eligible customers’ bills.

A $100 cost-of-living credit will soon appear on residential customers’ bills, which amounts to approximately one month of electricity for a family living in a detached home, or more than two months for a family living in an apartment.

On top of that, commercial ratepayers, which include small and medium businesses (including restaurants and tourism operators), will receive a one-time bill credit for an “average of $500.”

The BC government said that the decision to offer cost-of-living credits was due to the financial pressures caused by inflation.

“People and small businesses across BC are feeling the squeeze of global inflation,” said BC Premier David Eby.

“It’s a time when people need their government to continue to be there for them. That’s why we’re focused on helping people most impacted by the rising costs we’re seeing around the world – giving people a bit of extra credit, especially at a time of year when expenses can be quick to add up.”

BC Hydro says that residential customers could expect to see the credit on the next bill after December 4, and there’s no action you need to take to get the free money.

Eligible residential customers are anyone who had an active account as of October 1, 2022.

If you have more than one residential account, only the bill with the highest electricity use over the last year will receive the credit. You’re out of luck if your electricity is included in your rent.

For businesses, the amount will range between $350 and $500, and the credit will automatically be applied to your next bill after December 18.

BC Hydro is warning customers to be wary of scams related to the cost-of-living credit.