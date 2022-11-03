Inflation and cooler temps heating up energy bill concerns for BC residents

British Columbians are urging the government to help reduce their expenses as many fear rising energy bills this winter.

According to a new HelloSafe survey, 67.8% of British Columbians that participated said they are worried about the effects of inflation on their energy bills this coming winter.

The percentage on a national scale had nearly the same feeling.

HelloSafe Canada

With the winter season just a few weeks away, British Columbians are considering ways to save money.

Just over 50% said they could reduce their energy consumption, about 30% said that they could install more energy-efficient appliances, about 13% said they would consider turning to greener energies, and another 13% said they could change their energy provider.

However, most British Columbians (58.3%) favour the government freezing energy prices.

This sentiment is more wildly supported in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta, where more than 80% of the people support such governmental measures.

Earlier this year, the province said it is trying to support British Columbians by working with BC Hydro on an additional cost-of-living measure to help residents reduce expenses.

It said more details will come in the fall, but so far into the season, there has not been an update about the relief.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Ministry of Finance and BC Hydro for an update on the possible measure.

There is a portion of British Columbians (50.8%) that say they do not think it’s a good idea for the government to help pay people’s energy bills.

To help BC residents struggling with the cost of living, the province has been implementing support measures within a $600 million package.

The HelloSafe survey was conducted in October with 1,068 respondents across Canada.