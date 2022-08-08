An electric scooter caught on fire in downtown Vancouver earlier today. Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to the scene at Canada Place and extinguished the fire as onlookers watched.

“We responded to ensure the bike was completely extinguished,” VFRS captain of public information Matthew Trudeau told Daily Hive.

The fire department says no one was hurt and that the cause is not known at the time. The identity of the e-scooter’s owner is also not known.

In a video captured at the scene, firefighters are seen using fire extinguishers in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre. One of them drags the scooter away and proceeds to thoroughly hose it down.

#electricscooter caught on fire at Canada place. No injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/9uin02Z9SN — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) August 8, 2022

E-scooter fire safety has become a growing concern as five Vancouverites were killed in six months the last year in lithium-ion battery fires. VFRS says the rechargeable batteries are the same kind found in laptops, cellphones, e-scooters, and e-bikes.

In a tweet, VFRS warned people to never overcharge batteries nor leave them unattended while charging In 2022, lithium-ion battery fires became the number one cause of fire deaths in Vancouver prompting a news conference in June.

Lithium Ion battery fires are the number 1 cause of fire deaths in the City of Vancouver for 2022. 5 people have died this year already. Never overcharge, modify, or leave unattended while charging. Always use manufacturer approved replacement devices. — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) June 13, 2022

Most problems occur when people charge the battery with a cable that’s not approved for use in Canada or is damaged. Buying a charging cable or a replacement battery online may be cheaper and more appealing. But, Trudeau urged customers to opt for an option that’s manufacturer-approved — even if it means spending more.