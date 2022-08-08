Several charges were laid Monday against a man accused of attacking his neighbours with a machete inside an apartment building on the Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver.
Four victims were left with serious injuries, some of them “life-altering,” according to Vancouver police.
Monday afternoon, the force announced one charge each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose had been approved against 48-year-old Ibrahim Abdela Bakhit.
A search of BC’s online court records shows these charges are Bakhit’s first in BC.
More to come…