NewsCrime

Assault and weapon charges approved against Granville machete attacker

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 8 2022, 8:38 pm
Assault and weapon charges approved against Granville machete attacker
Submitted/Rakesh Dutt

Several charges were laid Monday against a man accused of attacking his neighbours with a machete inside an apartment building on the Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver.

Four victims were left with serious injuries, some of them “life-altering,” according to Vancouver police.

Monday afternoon, the force announced one charge each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose had been approved against 48-year-old Ibrahim Abdela Bakhit.

A search of BC’s online court records shows these charges are Bakhit’s first in BC.

More to come… 

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.