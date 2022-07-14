An electric bike subscription service is expanding its offerings to more cities in the Metro Vancouver area.

Zygg, the first service of its kind in Canada, will be delivering e-bikes to Burnaby, New Westminster, North Vancouver, and Richmond this summer.

“Our goal is to convert billions of car and truck trips into e-bike rides,” Zygg Co-Founder Kevin McLaughlin said in a statement.

Zygg Mobility launched in 2020 in Toronto and came to Vancouver this past spring.

There are weekly or monthly electric bike rental services through a subscription plan, with the use of the electric assist providing cyclists with a more leisurely ride up slopes.

“Our subscription service is a simple and affordable way to discover and enjoy the magic of electric bikes,” said Sachit Chawla, Zygg’s British Columbia general manager.

Several electric bike models are available with fees that will start at $49 per week for the initial trial period and then $189 per month for personal riders. Lower monthly rates of $99 are available for a 12-month commitment and $149 per month on a seasonal basis.

The service also has a specific plan for courier and delivery cyclists, with fees ranging between $49 to $59 per week or $129 to $169 per month, depending on the e-bike model.

Users of the service can either pick up their e-bike from Zygg’s shop or arrange a delivery to their home or business.

“We’re also an important part of the food delivery ecosystem, providing gig riders with a cost-effective and hassle-free way to use an e-bike for their delivery work,” Chawla said.

All subscriptions include maintenance and servicing, with e-bikes swapped fixed or swapped, usually within 24 hours of a call. This includes free servicing for normal wear and tear that occurs with riding a bike.

Each e-bike comes with a two-part locking system, and both locks must be used every time for the device to be securely locked.

With files from Kenneth Chan