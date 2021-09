Full list of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley federal election results

Most ridings around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have now been declared.

While a lot of incumbents were re-elected, there were some upsets. That includes in Cloverdale-Langley City where Conservative incumbent Tamara Jansen was defeated by Liberal John Aldag.

There are still a number of ridings that are too close to call and Elections Canada says it might take several days to finish counting special or mail-in ballots.

Here is the the latest list: