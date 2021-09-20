Full national results from the 2021 Canadian federal election
UPDATE: Liberals to win most seats in 2021 federal election.
The Federal Election results are pouring in, as polls have closed across the country.
Elected Leading Total
LIB 142 14 156
CON 117 4 121
BQ 29 3 32
NDP 23 4 27
GRN 2 0 2
To form a majority government, the Liberals must take 170 out of a possible 338 seats.
However, Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberals will not win enough seats to form a majority.
Current seat count
Liberals:
- Elected: 142
- Leading: 14
- Total: 156
Conservatives:
- Elected: 117
- Leading: 4
- Total: 121
Bloc Québécois:
- Elected: 29
- Leading: 3
- Total: 32
New Democrat:
- Elected: 23
- Leading: 4
- Total: 27
Green:
- Elected: 2
- Leading: 0
- Total: 2
PPC:
- Elected: 0
- Leading: 0
- Total: 0
Other:
- Elected: 0
- Leading: 0
- Total: 0
You can track the results for all parties through Elections Canada.
