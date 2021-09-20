Full national results from the 2021 Canadian federal election

UPDATE: Liberals to win most seats in 2021 federal election.

The Federal Election results are pouring in, as polls have closed across the country.

To form a majority government, the Liberals must take 170 out of a possible 338 seats.

However, Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberals will not win enough seats to form a majority.

Current seat count

Liberals:

Elected: 142

Leading: 14

Total: 156

Conservatives:

Elected: 117

Leading: 4

Total: 121

Bloc Québécois:

Elected: 29

Leading: 3

Total: 32

New Democrat:

Elected: 23

Leading: 4

Total: 27

Green:

Elected: 2

Leading: 0

Total: 2

PPC:

Elected: 0

Leading: 0

Total: 0

Other:

Elected: 0

Leading: 0

Total: 0

You can track the results for all parties through Elections Canada.

More to come…