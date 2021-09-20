NewsPoliticsFederal Election 2021

Full national results from the 2021 Canadian federal election

Sep 20 2021, 6:09 pm
UPDATE: Liberals to win most seats in 2021 federal election.

The Federal Election results are pouring in, as polls have closed across the country.

To form a majority government, the Liberals must take 170 out of a possible 338 seats.

However, Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberals will not win enough seats to form a majority.

Current seat count

Liberals:

  • Elected: 142
  • Leading: 14
  • Total: 156

Conservatives:

  • Elected: 117
  • Leading: 4
  • Total: 121

Bloc Québécois:

  • Elected: 29
  • Leading: 3
  • Total: 32

New Democrat:

  • Elected: 23
  • Leading: 4
  • Total: 27

Green:

  • Elected: 2
  • Leading: 0
  • Total: 2

PPC:

  • Elected: 0
  • Leading: 0
  • Total: 0

Other:

  • Elected: 0
  • Leading: 0
  • Total: 0

 

You can track the results for all parties through Elections Canada.

More to come…

 

 

