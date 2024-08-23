Locally made standing desks make back-to-school a breeze

Back-to-school season has arrived, and students across the country are getting ready for a new year of learning by getting their home study area ready.

Having the right home office set-up can help students of all ages get the most from their education, and local company EFFYDESK is ready to help them create the ideal schooling workspace.

From now until September 16, they are holding a Canada-wide back-to-school sale with 15% off and free shipping on all electric standing desks. Select items are even more affordable with special reduced pricing during the event.

“Fall is the season of fresh starts, and our Back to School Sale is here to help you make the most of it,” said EFFYDESK to Daily Hive. Enjoy 15% off everything, plus additional savings on select items, with code B2S15.

“Whether you’re heading back to school or back to work, now’s the time to create a space that keeps you focused and inspired.”

People and productivity are the driving forces behind the mission at EFFYDESK. Since opening in 2019, they’ve helped thousands of Canadians get access to high-quality and innovative ergonomic solutions with affordability in mind.

Their signature height-adjustable, motorized electric standing deck collection is set apart by its reinforced desk frames and extra stability. With the touch of a button, users can adjust desk height and transition from sitting to standing. And all of their products are designed here in Vancouver.

EFFYDESK also prioritizes sustainable practices, partnering with strategic partners like ChopValue to work towards a zero-waste, circular economy.

“We also make a locally made table top made of recycled chopsticks into a new material that has superior durability than solid wood. Our TerraDesk is made from 10,842 recycled chopsticks from our micro-factory partnered with ChopValue, also from Vancouver.”

Shoppers can also get special deals on standing desks made with veneer table tops starting at $495 and a solid wood acacia standing desk and top starting at $695. The solid wood desks also come with seamless, integrated wireless charging.

You can schedule an in-person showroom visit to see all of the state-of-the-art standing desks available. And the best part is you don’t have to be a student to enjoy the EFFYDESK savings.

EFFYDESK’s philosophy is that spending substantial amounts of time at your working station warrants investing in furniture that has the potential to improve your overall well-being.

So start the new school year off right by ensuring your home workstation is ready for your books. More information on the EFFYDESK Back-To-School Sale can be found online.