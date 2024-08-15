With the ever-rising cost of living, many Canadians have had to find some savvy ways to budget, whether it’s cutting back on grocery expenses or cancelling a few monthly subscriptions.

But did you know there’s one thing you might be missing out on — saving on your home and auto insurance?

As it turns out, there are a number of ways to save on home and auto insurance policies, but it seems Canadians aren’t too aware of them.

The facts

A recent survey conducted for TD Insurance found that 75% of insured Canadians surveyed are more aware of how to save on their phone bill than their home and auto insurance.

Further, more than a quarter (26%) of those surveyed take a “set-it-and-forget-it” approach to purchasing and managing their home or auto insurance policy — they don’t regularly review or update it, and potentially miss opportunities to save money on their insurance coverage.

What’s more, only 40% feel confident they understand their insurance policy, saying that it feels overwhelming.

How to unlock savings

Luckily, with TD Insurance, there are over 30 ways to save on home and auto insurance.

For car insurance, for example, did you know you can benefit from discounts for driving a hybrid or electric vehicle, as well as savings when buying online?

When insuring your home, TD Insurance offers reduced premiums for homes with new roofs and offers an exclusive 5% discount on new home or condo insurance policies if you also have a mortgage with TD.

Plus, as an alumnus of select universities or a member of specific professional associations or employer groups, you can access preferred rates.

Moreover, you can maximize savings by bundling your home and auto insurance policies or receive a 10% discount for simply quoting and buying your insurance policy online– it’s a no-brainer!

All of these savings have the potential to make a huge difference, especially in today’s economy. So, what are you waiting for?

Learn more about the different insurance policies available at TD Insurance and uncover more than 30 ways to save here.

Sponsored by TD Insurance

TD Insurance’s personal lines residential and automobile insurance policies are underwritten by TD General Insurance Company, Primmum Insurance Company, TD Home and Auto Insurance and Security National Insurance Company. They are distributed by TD Direct Insurance Agency Inc. and Meloche Monnex Insurance and Financial Services Inc.