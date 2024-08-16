Here's how you can earn FREE Evo drive time by completing challenges

Summer in BC is all about getting outside, experiencing new adventures, and making memories with friends and family. But before you soak up the sun, you’ll have to get to your destination first!

Did you know BC’s favourite local car-share just revved up something special? Evo Extras is a new points program that brings one of Vancouver’s most popular transportation options to a whole new level.

Evo has always been the go-to for convenient, affordable transportation. And now, whether it’s a quick spin to the grocery store or an epic adventure, each trip with Evo earns you free drive time.

How it works

Just like using the car-share program itself, earning points is easy. Just hop in, hit the road, and you’ll automatically earn points for every dollar spent on Evo driving rates that can be redeemed for free Evo minutes.

Plus, you can accelerate your points balance and earn cool badges by conquering new challenges, which Evo drops at the start of every month. You can find the latest challenges and check your points balance in the Evo App — just tap the Evo Extras tab in the main menu.

And the perks don’t stop there. You can also score exclusive discounts on your fav local brands and at places around town with Evo Extras perks partners like Vessi, KITS, Fresh Prep, Hullo Ferries, and more.

Ready to start collecting those loyalty points? Here’s how we’d spend a sunny day in Vancouver, accelerating our Evo points balance. Did somebody say, rrroooaadd trip?!!?

Day trips: Earning points & saving

Since summer is the season of BC day-tripping, conquering Evo’s day challenge with some BFFs is a great reason to get out of town and do some exploring.

Just hop in an Evo and start collecting points. A day trip earns you 100+ points and a Daytripper badge, plus some bonus points for completing the challenge and some cool points from the squad, of course.

Your perfect itinerary

If you’re wondering how to ramp up the fun, points, and savings — how does planning a day out in nature sound? A hike or paddle and a picnic combine adventure and relaxation perfectly, and with so many great spots within an hour of Vancouver, the hardest part is choosing your destination.

First, plan ahead and grab delicious local goodies at SPUD in Vancouver, where Evo members get $20 off their first online order. And for your day-of caffeine fix, start by heading to KITS Eyewear and Café in Kitsilano to fuel up (yep, they serve coffee!), and maybe freshen up your look too — Evo members get 10% off glasses and sunnies.

For hiking, some beloved options include Cascade Falls, Squamish, and Lynn Canyon Park. For paddle-boarding, try Aloutte Lake for stunning views and crystal-clear water. Don’t forget to pack your Vessi shoes to keep your feet dry and comfy all day long. Evo members save at Vessi too, with 20% off online orders.

Once you’ve got your destination dialled, it’s time to hit the road and go explore! No matter where you want to go, Evo will get you there with room for your friends and all your stuff. Plus your gas, insurance, and unlimited kms are always included in Evo’s low day rate.

Bonus: Picking up and dropping off your Evo couldn’t get any easier through convenient Home Zone parking. You can simply start and end your trip right outside your front door.

Bonus bonus: For even more savings, Evo members can join BCAA GO and get 10% off Evo driving rates (up to $80/year). Plus, sign up here and snag five months free ($20 discount)!

Keep your eye on the Evo App for special monthly challenges and be sure to complete them to earn badges, bonuses, and the title of Summer Car-Share Pro. You’ve earned it!

Not an Evo member yet? Get a free Evo membership and 30 free driving minutes by signing up online with the promo code DAILYHIVE. That’s a $50 value! You’re welcome.