Easy fall hikes and trails in BC you won't spill your PSL on

Summer is winding down, and autumn will be here before you know it, but that doesn’t mean that activity needs to stop. Some fall hikes and trails in BC are perfect for the season and won’t cause you to spill your pumpkin spice latte.

Not only are these hikes chill and not terribly difficult, but they’re also beautiful in the fall, thanks to how the leaves transform.

These are the best fall hikes that don’t require being a super athlete.

Quarry Rock

Located in North Vancouver, Quarry Rock is a classic, beginner-friendly hike that’s good year-round.

Things that make this hike attractive include the fact that it’s a short 30-minute drive from Vancouver and only takes about an hour and a half to complete it.

It’s also dog-friendly and accessible by public transit.

AllTrails says Quarry Rock is of moderate difficulty.

Lynn Canyon Loop

Another year-round trail that’s not the most difficult one to embark on is the Lynn Canyon Loop.

Like Quarry Rock, it also takes approximately an hour and a half to complete and is considered an easy hike.

Fraser Foreshore Trail

More of a hike than a trail, the Fraser Foreshore Trail is still a lengthy excursion along some scenic paths.

While the trail takes over two hours to complete, it’s considered an easy route with little elevation gain. If you want to chill, this is a beautiful option.

Aside from walking, it’s also a popular trail for cycling, running, and birding.

Lighthouse Park Trail

Lighthouse Park is one of the most beautiful spots in the city.

It offers another easy hike accessible all year round and takes approximately two hours to complete.

The elevation gain is minimal, which makes it a no-brainer when considering the easiest fall hikes and trails around BC.

Also, there’s a lighthouse!

Gold Creek Falls

Another hike considered relatively easy but still, a bit on the longer side is Gold Creek Falls, located about an hour and a half away from Vancouver.

Elevation gain is minimal, but the falls are accessible all year round. There are also campgrounds nearby and a shuttle service to the area.

The lower falls hike takes approximately two hours to complete.

Dog Mountain

Dog Mountain is a classic Vancouver trail, considered to be on the easier side despite the length.

It takes approximately two hours to complete the Dog Mountain trail, which is located near Mount Seymour.

While it’s considered an easy hike, there are still some technical aspects that visitors should be prepared for, according to VancouverTrails.com

Goat Mountain

While everyone knows about the Grouse Grind, Goat Mountain is a less well-known hike that starts after a trip up to the top of the Grouse Mountain SkyRide.

This one also might require you to finish your latte before you start, as sections require you to hold onto a rope to pull you up.

Goat Mountain offers tremendous views for those who can tackle the intermediate challenge.

Shout out your favourite easy hike or trail in the comments.