Cypress Mountain unveils new family-friendly Raven Ridge hiking trail

Cypress Mountain has built a new beginner-friendly hiking trail and it boasts lush fields of wildflowers and stunning views.

The ski resort revealed the all-new Raven Ridge Trail in an email newsletter this week, saying it’s a 450-metre loop that begins at the summit of the Eagle Express Quad Chair and ascends to the pinnacle of the Raven Ridge Chair.

For the easiest version of the trail, hikers will have to pay $19 for a ride up the Eagle Express chair. Once there, they’ll weave through wildflowers, walk alongside the mountain coaster, and end up at the Raven Ridge Lookout Point.

Those not keen to drop cash on the lift ride could walk up the ski runs, although it makes the route much more challenging.

Want to make your visit extra adventurous? You could always purchase a coaster ticket for $34, which includes lift access. Take the chairlift up, hike Raven Ridge Trail, and take the mountain coaster down. Now that sounds like a fun summer day.

Raven Ridge Trail is the latest trail to be added to Cypress Mountain Provincial Park. There are many other trails to stunning viewpoints that are completely free, including the three-hour roundtrip Eagle Bluffs, and the five-hour roundtrip St. Mark’s Summit.

Daily Hive has asked the resort for more photos and information about the trail and we will update this story when we hear back.