Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver this Easter weekend

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 5 2023, 1:03 am
Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

It’s almost Easter weekend and there are tons of incredible springtime events to check in Vancouver, but you may run into some issues completing last-minute errands.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open and closed Friday and Monday.

Malls

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

Grocery Stores

Open:

Reduced hours:

  • BC Liquor Stores (Friday: 9:30 am – 9:00 pm and Monday: 11 am – 6 pm)
  • Costco (Friday: 9 am – 6 pm and Monday: closed)

Pharmacies

Open:

Translink

Friday:

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Monday:

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will operate as they do on weekdays.

The West Coast Express will run at its standard reduced frequency:

    • Trains 1, 3, and 5 will operate westbound and eastbound service.
    • Trains 2 and 4 will not operate.

Regular fares will be in effect.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Community centres

Hours will vary depending on the community centre. So check the hours here.

Other places that are closed

  • Government offices like Canada Post and City Hall
  • Banks (only on Friday but open Monday)
  • ICBC
  • Public libraries
