Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver this Easter weekend

It’s almost Easter weekend and there are tons of incredible springtime events to check in Vancouver, but you may run into some issues completing last-minute errands.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open and closed Friday and Monday.

Monday:

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will operate as they do on weekdays.

The West Coast Express will run at its standard reduced frequency:

Trains 1, 3, and 5 will operate westbound and eastbound service. Trains 2 and 4 will not operate.



Regular fares will be in effect.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.