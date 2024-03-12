The best part of any holiday is always the grub. At least, if you ask us here at Dished, it is.

This year, a few restaurants in the city are offering epic holiday buffets, and that’s pretty noteworthy if you ask us.

Here’s where to enjoy an all-you-can-eat Easter brunch buffet in Vancouver this year.

Glowbal Restaurant

On Easter long weekend, this West Georgia Street staple is offering a decadent dining experience to mark the occasion.

Glowbal’s all-you-can-eat Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet will be happening on Sunday, March 31 from 10 am to 2:30 am.

It will offer everything from hot and cold West Coast-inspired creations. Think braised short rib eggs Benedict, brunch poutine, a chilled seafood buffet, omelettes, and even prime beef striploin carving and eggs benny stations.

Get in on this feast for $85 per person and $35 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are highly recommended.

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Those looking for a sensational seasonal meal should look no further than The Westin Bayshore’s H2 Kitchen + Bar.

The Coal Harbour restaurant’s Easter Brunch Buffet will return on Sunday, March 31.

H2 will offer a spread featuring top brunch picks like blueberry pancakes, miso soy glazed ling cod, wild mushroom tortellini, and a chef station with eggs Benedict variations as well as a ham carvery.

When it comes to the sweet stuff, there’s word of Easter cupcakes, New York-style cheesecake, and a chocolate fountain with all the fixings.

On top of the grub, the hotel’s lobby will feature a live bunny interaction station starting at 11 am. This brunch is $82 for adults and $40 for children aged 6-12, and kids under five eat for free.

Easter Brunch at H2 is offered from 11:30 am to 3 pm (last seating at 2 pm). You can make reservations now.

Address: The Westin Bayshore — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6966

Dockside

A delicious Easter brunch buffet in Vancouver surrounded by waterfront views, what could be better? This year, the Granville Island spot will offer its holiday spread on Sunday, March 31 from 10 am to 2 pm. It’s $89 per person, $45 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under five. Expect cold stations with bagels, seafood, salads, and yogurt offerings, and a hot buffet offering everything from eggs to potatoes to biscuits and gravy. In addition, there will be a ham carvery, an eggs Benedict station, and Belgian waffles. Add-on options include cheese fondue, oysters, crab legs, and even tableside steak tartare. Make your reservations now.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

Oceans 999

Celebrate Easter in Vancouver with a decadent brunch buffet at Oceans 999 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver on March 31.

Guests can expect an array of holiday dishes and “innovative Easter-themed desserts” too. This buffet is $104 per person.

Reservations are open now for this service.

Address: Pan Pacific Vancouver — 999 Canada Place #300, Vancouver

