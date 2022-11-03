"Be extra vigilant": Man stabbed in East Vancouver in 10th homicide of 2022

The approximate area in which the stabbing took place (Google Maps)

Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing incident in East Vancouver on Wednesday night that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive, and they do not yet know if the incident was random or targeted.

Witnesses called 911 around 9:45 pm to report that a man had been attacked near Renfrew and Gravely streets. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. No arrests have been made.

VPD Constable Tania Visintin says that police are still investigating why this happened.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” she said.

“Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”

The ninth homicide of the year, which occurred in July, also resulted in a victim being stabbed to death in Vancouver, in the Downtown Eastside. Weeks before that, the City’s eighth homicide was also a stabbing that occurred in Yaletown.

Police are hoping that anyone with dash-cam footage in the area of Renfrew and Graveley on November 2 between 9:30 and 10:30 pm come forward. Additionally, anyone with any information that can assist investigators is being asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.