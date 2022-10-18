NewsCrime

Reports of female RCMP officer killed in Burnaby

Oct 18 2022, 8:32 pm
Reports suggest that a female Burnaby RCMP officer is dead following a situation near a homeless camp near Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue that ended in tragedy.

Sources confirmed the killing to Daily Hive.

Reports from Twitter suggest a considerable police presence in south Burnaby near Canada Way and Kingsway. A subsequent tweet suggested that Canada Way was blocked westbound at Gilmore.

Burnaby RCMP tweeted Tuesday morning, telling commuters to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to “an unfolding incident.”

The tweet added that there didn’t appear to be any ongoing risk to the public.

In reply to that tweet, a user stated that “one officer down” and “a lot of blood.”

Former RCMP Sergeant Elanore Sturko offered her condolences to the family.

Daily Hive reached out to Burnaby RCMP, who said they would share more details soon but couldn’t confirm that a female officer was stabbed to death or provide information regarding the events prior.

More to come…

