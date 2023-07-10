"Humanoid" sculptures are downtown Vancouver's latest public art installation

The large public space outside Arthur Erickson Place Tower in downtown Vancouver now boasts a public art installation that is part of The Vancouver Biennale.

Complementing the space’s iconic water features, two humanoid sculptures — called “Ammi’el & Amaryahu” — have just been installed at the space near the northeast corner of the intersection of West Georgia Street and Thurlow Street.

The sculptures were created by Israeli-born artist Boaz Vaadina, who is known for his humanoid sculptures using stacks of stone. He passed away in 2017.

For these particular sculptures that have now found their place in Vancouver, they are a bronze cast of carved and stacked layers of stone. Vaadia would sculpt an original stone sculpture before casting a limited number of bronze sculptures created from a mold.

Many of Vaadia’s original works were repurposed construction materials, such as slate, shingles, bluestone, and boulders. He used the energy and architecture of New York City, where he resided for much of his life, for the inspiration for his works.

“It’s very gratifying to be working with partners who appreciate the importance of public art. We can’t underestimate the value, both personal and economic, of Instagram-worthy destinations. Public art has proven time and again to be great for business and great for improving the overall liveability of a city,” said Miriam Blume, director of the Vancouver Biennale.

“The business sector has become an integral patron of public art and we welcome their partnership and support.”

This installation outside the office tower amounts to the return of “Ammi’el & Amaryahu” to Vancouver, as it made its first appearance in the inaugural 2000 Vancouver International Sculpture Biennale.

The return of the sculptures is a partnership between the Vancouver Biennale, commercial real estate firm Colliers, and Downtown Van (the local business improvement association).

Installations by the Vancouver Biennale are generally temporary, with the public art becoming a permanent part of Vancouver’s urbanscape only if there is significant public interest and is fully funded — typically by generous donors.