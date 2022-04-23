Magnitude 5.3 earthquake detected off the coast of Vancouver Island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected off the coast of Vancouver Island on the afternoon of April 23, according to the US Geological Survey Earthquake Information Centre.

It happened about 184 kilometres west of Port McNeill, 242 kilometres west of Vernon, and 320 kilometres west of Campbell River.

Courtenay and Victoria were further away at a distance of around 347 kilometres and 511 kilometres, respectively.

Due to its magnitude and location, the earthquake isn’t likely to cause extensive damage. It occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometres.



Did you feel or hear it? Report it to the USGS online right away.

Thousands of earthquakes occur in British Columbia every year, but only a small fraction have a magnitude of 3.0 and over.

For updates, maps, and technical information, visit the Earthquake Information Centre’s website.