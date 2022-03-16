Series of intense earthquakes rocks Japan near site of Fukushima disaster

A series of earthquakes shook the coast of Fukushima, Japan, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami advisory.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake registered at a whopping 7.3 on the Richter scale, and its impact was as deep as 60 kilometres.

Minutes before this earthquake, another 6.4 magnitude quake was recorded in the same region, according to the latest United States Geological Survey (USGS) data.

In March of 2011, Japan endured the biggest earthquake ever recorded in the country’s history — the third most intense earthquake in the world since 1900.

A 9.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Honshu and Tohoku in Japan. It caused a tsunami, which led to mass destruction and death. More than 18,000 died, and millions were left without homes. Many bodies were never recovered.

More than 123,000 houses were completely destroyed and a further million were left damaged.

The tsunami also disabled three nuclear reactors in Fukushima at the Daiichi nuclear plant, leading to radiation levels comparable to the Chernobyl disaster.

“Official figures show that there have been 2313 disaster-related deaths among evacuees from Fukushima prefecture,” reports the World Nuclear Association.

So far, no damage or casualties have been reported in today’s earthquake.

