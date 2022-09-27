Heat records shattered in BC this week as warm, sunny fall continues

The calendar says it’s fall, but it’s still feeling pretty summery in parts of BC.

According to Environment Canada, several communities smashed heat records on Monday, September 26, setting 20 new daily maximum temperature records.

“A ridge of high pressure over the province led to clear skies and unseasonably warm conditions,” the agency said. There were also five temperature records broken in Alberta.

In Abbotsford, it got up to 29.3ºC, breaking the previous record of 27.2ºC. And in Pitt Meadows, it also reached 29.3ºC, breaking the old record of 27.5ºC set in 1991.

As for the rest of the fall, let’s just say enjoy the sun while you can. La Niña is set to bring wetter-than-normal weather to the Pacific Northwest this year, according to Accuweather.

Here’s a full list of the 20 broken temperature records from Environment Canada:

Abbotsford Area (Abbotsford A)

Preliminary new record of 29.3ºC

Old record of 27.2ºC set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Bella Bella Area (Bella Bella)

Preliminary new record of 21.2ºC

Old record of 20.0ºC set in 2014

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Blue River Area (Blue River CS)

Preliminary new record of 23.9ºC

Old record of 23.3ºC set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Burns Lake Area (Burns Lake Decker Lake)

Preliminary new record of 25.0ºC

Old record of 24.7ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Clinton Area (Clinton RCS)

Preliminary new record of 23.0ºC

Old record of 22.0ºC set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Dawson Creek Area (Dawson Creek A)

Preliminary new record of 24.9ºC

Old record of 24.5ºC set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1926

Gibsons Area (Sechelt Aut)

Preliminary new record of 26.3ºC

Old record of 23.3ºC set in 1949

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Mackenzie Area (Mackenzie Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of 22.9ºC

Old record of 21.9ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1971

Malahat Area (Malahat)

Preliminary new record of 25.8ºC

Old record of 24.0ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1986

Pitt Meadows Area (Pitt Meadows CS)

Preliminary new record of 29.3ºC

Old record of 27.5ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Port Alberni Area (Port Alberni (AUT))

Preliminary new record of 29.5ºC

Old record of 27.8ºC set in 1918

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Powell River Area (Powell River)

Preliminary new record of 25.9ºC

Old record of 25.0ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1924

Prince George Area (Prince George Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of 24.2ºC

Old record of 23.9ºC set in 1927

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Puntzi Mountain Area (Puntzi Mountain (AUT))

Preliminary new record of 27.3ºC

Old record of 26.5ºC set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Richmond Area (Vancouver Sea Island Ccg)

Preliminary new record of 22.6ºC

Old record of 22.4ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1896

Sandspit Area (Sandspit Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of 20.2ºC

Old record of 19.3ºC set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1945

Sechelt Area (Sechelt Aut)

Preliminary new record of 26.3ºC

Old record of 23.0ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Squamish Area (Squamish Airport)

Preliminary new record of 29.9ºC

Old record of 26.5ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Tatlayoko Lake Area (Tatlayoko Lake RCS)

Preliminary new record of 28.0ºC

Old record of 27.0ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1930

West Vancouver Area (West Vancouver Aut)

Preliminary new record of 26.2ºC

Old record of 25.0ºC set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1976