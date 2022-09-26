The heat is ON: It could feel like 30°C around Metro Vancouver today

It’s the first full week of fall, but summer-like temperatures are on the way around Metro Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, it could feel like 30°C in some areas around the Lower Mainland today.

The weather agency says while the high in some parts will be 21°C, the humidex will make it feel as high as 30°C inland.

It’s set to be a similar situation on Tuesday, with the humidex making it feel anywhere between 25°C and 28°C.

The Weather Network has a similar forecast, just a tiny bit cooler.

About a week ago, BC got its first taste of winter weather, with The Weather Network warning of snow in some northern areas of the province.

So, enjoy the heat while you can. BC’s fall forecast calls for high-impact weather, with a heightened risk of “excessive rain” events throughout the fall.

Will it be a more traditional fall season across Canada, or is winter weather lurking just around the corner? Find out in our official 2022 Fall Forecast 🍂🍁❄#FallForecast https://t.co/TerOhs38ah — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 13, 2022

The highest temperature ever recorded in Vancouver on September 26 was back in 1991 when the mercury hit 22.4°C.

The lowest temperature on this day was 3.9°C in 1972.