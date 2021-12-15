Here are the best early Boxing Day deals in Canada

The holidays are nearly here and with any luck, you’re making significant headway on your holiday shopping.

And whether it’s time to purchase for yourself or pick up the pace for others, there are already plenty of early Boxing Day deals if you’re looking for savings.

Here’s a list of some of the best early Boxing Day deals to be found within Canada. Many retailers have yet to announce their official sales, so be sure to keep it locked for more updates.

And if you’re hoping to receive your order in time for December 25, be sure to check each retailer and their respective shipping company for holiday deadlines.

Tech and Electronics

Best Buy: Early Boxing Day sales have launched both in-store and online. Some products are marked as “Boxing Day Price Now,” meaning that if the price is lower during the official Boxing Day sale, Best Buy will refund the difference in price.

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Kitchen System for $219.99 (save $110)

Insignia Air Fryer – 4.8L – Stainless Steel for $79.99 (save $140)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker for $34.99 (save $35)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch in black for $149.99 (save $80)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $269.99 (save $130)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $120)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum – Iron/Blue for $399.99 (save $100)

Bose: Bose currently has a number of holiday discounts on new and refurbished items, plus free deliver for orders of $50 or more.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $379 (usually $449)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $279 (usually $349)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $119 (usually $149)

Bose Sport Earbuds for $189 (usually $235)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset for $319 (usually $439)

Fido:

Get 2 GB of bonus data on the $55/month 15 GB plan (online only)

Get the Samsun S20 FE 5G or the A52 at $0 down on approved credit with Fido Payment Program and select plans

Get the iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $0 down and pay only $27.92/month for 24 months with financing.

Fitbit: Select products will be up to $140 off, plus free two-day shipping. Sale ends November 23.

Fitbit Sense for $259.95 (regular $399.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 for $229.95 (regular $299.95)

Fitbit Versa 2 for $149.95 (regular $149.95)

Fitbit Charge 5 for $169.96 (regular $229.95)

Fitbit Luxe for $149.95 (regular $199.95)

Fitbit Ace 3 for $69.95 (regular $99.95)

Charge 5 bands starting at $29.95

Luxe accessories start at $29.95

Sense and Versa 3 accessories starting at $29.95

Microsoft: Early Boxing Week deals at Microsoft include savings on Surface devices, PCs, and more. Plus free shipping and free extended returns.

Save $250 on select Surface Laptop Go

Save $150 on select Surface Pro 8

Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 4

Up to $800 off select PCs

Up to $80 off select Razer accessories

$50 off select Bose Frames

PlayStation:

Save 60% on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe (PS4 and PS5)

Save 45% on NHL 22 X-Factor Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Save 50% on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

Save 80% on Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 and PS5)

Samsung: Early Boxing Week sales are on now until December 31.

65″ TU8300 Crystal UHD 4k Smart TV for $1,149.99 (save $250)

85″ 2021 Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV for $3,499.99 (save $500)

Galaxy Book Pro 360 (13.3″, i7, 8GB, Intel Iris XE Graphics) for $1,329.99 (Save $400)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE for $409.99 (save $120)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $1,999.99 (save $270)

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $349.99 (save $80)

Sonos:

Refurbished One (Gen 1) Smart Speaker for $169 (save $30)

Refurbished Playbar Soundbar for $599 (save $111)

Staples: Staples currently has plenty of holiday deals and free next-day delivery.

Lenovo IdeaPad 182GW0047CF 14-inch Notebook for $249.99 (regular $329.99)

Apple TV 4K – 32GB – Black for $189.99 (regular $229.99)

ViewSonic M1+ LED WiFi Bluetooth Harman Kardon Portable Projector for $319.99 (regular $389.99)

Amazon 8GB Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $114.99 (regular $139.99)

Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam with Ring Light for $79.99 (regular $124.99)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $149.99 (regular $179.99)

Therabody: Therabody’s holiday sale is on with up to $150 off the Theragun and more.

Theragun Pro for $599 (regular $799)

Theragun Elite for $399 (regular $549)

Wave Roller for $129 (regular $199)

Wave Duo for $99 (regular $99)

Got Your Back Bundle for $562 (regular $592)

Retail

Adidas:

Use the code HOLIDAY for an additional 50% off outlet stles

Buy a $100 Gift Card for $90

Endy: Until November 17, receive a free weighted blanket with the purchase of an Endy Mattress.

Gap: Take 50% off your purchase with code BIGFLASH and an additional 10% off with code TREAT.

Herschel: Save up to 60% off bags, travel, accessories, and apparel.

Hunter Boots: Save up to 40% off all-weather boots, outerwear, and accessories for women, men, and kids.

Indigo: Up to 30% off for plum members and up to 40% off for plum plus members leading up to November 28.

Knix: Knix is offering 15% off their gift guide, which includes items from their best-selling Cozzzy Collection and sleepwear.

Levi’s: Take 30% off tops and outerwear with code TWOTOPS.

Lululemon: While Lululemon’s Boxing Week sale has yet to go live, you can shop their current sale section. Also, expect markdowns on hundreds of items and accessories starting December 26. Keep in mind, however, all purchases are final.

No Days Wasted: Enjoy 20% off sitewide and 30% off bundles.

Reebok: Log in or sign up for Unlocked to receive 50% off early with code YAY50.

Saje: Take 20% off select holiday diffuser kits in-store and online (ends December 24).

Sleep Country: New mattresses can be found starting at $269.99.

Vessi: Take up to 30% off on popular silhouettes like the Cityscape, Everyday, Weekend, Sunday Slippers, and Everyday Move.