Here are the top Twitter accounts, hashtags, and emojis in Canada for 2021

Dec 9 2021, 5:58 pm
Whether you spent time doom-scrolling or looking for a serotonin boost, Twitter delivered on all fronts in 2021.

The social media platform released its year-end recap on Thursday, giving us a look at the top tweets, accounts, emojis, and hashtags in Canada.

From major political events, like Joe Biden being elected the 46th president of the US, to athletic triumphs like Leylah Fernandez making it to the Grand Slam finals, Canadians were on Twitter reacting and connecting with the rest of the world.

There was a lot for Canada to discuss on the platform with a year that saw a Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Finals, Canadian gold medal wins at the Olympics, and a federal election for the second time in three years.

Check out what Canadians were up to on Twitter below:

The most retweeted tweet

The most liked tweet

 

Top Twitter accounts

  1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
  2. Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
  3. Doug Ford (@fordnation)
  4. YouTube (@YouTube)
  5. Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole)

Top hashtags

  1. #COVID19
  2. #cdnpoli
  3. #BTS
  4. #GenshinImpact
  5. #bitcoin

Top emojis

  1. 😂
  2. 😭
  3. 🤣
  4. 🥺
  5. 😍

Canadian athlete and team accounts with the most mentions

Men

  1. Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) – basketball
  2. Chase Claypool (@chaseclaypool) – football
  3. Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) – soccer
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) – basketball
  5. Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) – hockey

Women

  1. Leylah Fernandez (@LeylahFernandez) – tennis
  2. Bianca Andreescu (@bandreescu_) – tennis
  3. Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) – swimming
  4. Janine Beckie (@JanineBeckie) – soccer
  5. Christine Sincalir (@sincy12) – soccer

Sports teams

  1. Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)
  2. Montréal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)
  3. Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)
  4. Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
  5. Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Canadian actor and musician accounts with the most mentions

Actors – Men

  1. Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)
  2. Seth Rogen (@sethrogen)
  3. Simu Liu (@SimuLiu)
  4. Dan Levy (@danjlevy)
  5. Patrick J. Adams (@HalfAdams)

Actors – Women

  1. Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano)
  2. Kat Barrell (@katbarrell)
  3. Dominique Provost-Chalkley (@dominiquep_c)
  4. Sandra Oh (@iamsandraoh)
  5. Jean Yoon (@jean_yoon)

Musicians – Men

  1. Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)
  2. The Weeknd (@theweeknd)
  3. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
  4. Drake (@Drake)
  5. Tory Lanez (@torylanez)

Musicians – Women

  1. Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne)
  2. Lights (@Lights)
  3. Grimes (@grimezsz)
  4. Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)
  5. Celine Dion (@CelineDion)
