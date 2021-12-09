Here are the top Twitter accounts, hashtags, and emojis in Canada for 2021
Whether you spent time doom-scrolling or looking for a serotonin boost, Twitter delivered on all fronts in 2021.
The social media platform released its year-end recap on Thursday, giving us a look at the top tweets, accounts, emojis, and hashtags in Canada.
From major political events, like Joe Biden being elected the 46th president of the US, to athletic triumphs like Leylah Fernandez making it to the Grand Slam finals, Canadians were on Twitter reacting and connecting with the rest of the world.
There was a lot for Canada to discuss on the platform with a year that saw a Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Finals, Canadian gold medal wins at the Olympics, and a federal election for the second time in three years.
Check out what Canadians were up to on Twitter below:
The most retweeted tweet
Today, every view of this video helps create positive change. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ more to Canadian mental health initiatives. Retweet to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/hK1p4cJAYM
— Bell Let’s Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 28, 2021
The most liked tweet
It’s a new day in America.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Top Twitter accounts
Welcome !!! @halsey pic.twitter.com/6upxLsTtpj
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 2, 2021
- BTS (@BTS_twt)
- Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
- Doug Ford (@fordnation)
- YouTube (@YouTube)
- Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole)
Top hashtags
- #COVID19
- #cdnpoli
- #BTS
- #GenshinImpact
- #bitcoin
Top emojis
- 😂
- 😭
- 🤣
- 🥺
- 😍
Canadian athlete and team accounts with the most mentions
Men
Years addin up lowkey lol https://t.co/HoM0A3ht1w
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) December 10, 2020
- Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) – basketball
- Chase Claypool (@chaseclaypool) – football
- Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) – soccer
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) – basketball
- Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) – hockey
Women
🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez IS A GRAND SLAM FINALIST! pic.twitter.com/hK21AC2M8T
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021
- Leylah Fernandez (@LeylahFernandez) – tennis
- Bianca Andreescu (@bandreescu_) – tennis
- Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) – swimming
- Janine Beckie (@JanineBeckie) – soccer
- Christine Sincalir (@sincy12) – soccer
Sports teams
Un nouveau trophée pour notre collection.
Adding a new trophy to our collection.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YCy8ktPhDm
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021
- Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)
- Montréal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)
- Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)
- Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
- Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)
Canadian actor and musician accounts with the most mentions
Actors – Men
Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I’m a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021
- Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)
- Seth Rogen (@sethrogen)
- Simu Liu (@SimuLiu)
- Dan Levy (@danjlevy)
- Patrick J. Adams (@HalfAdams)
Actors – Women
앤드리아, 우리 사랑하는 테레비 딸이야, 생일 축하합니다! 널 보고 싶어요! pic.twitter.com/BvGBp8Q1Dq
— Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) May 2, 2021
- Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano)
- Kat Barrell (@katbarrell)
- Dominique Provost-Chalkley (@dominiquep_c)
- Sandra Oh (@iamsandraoh)
- Jean Yoon (@jean_yoon)
Musicians – Men
.@billboard pic.twitter.com/uUzcnAD2NF
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 23, 2021
- Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)
- The Weeknd (@theweeknd)
- Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
- Drake (@Drake)
- Tory Lanez (@torylanez)
Musicians – Women
Na na na .. 💙💚💕💛❤️💜🎶 pic.twitter.com/fED8Q6GVm3
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 13, 2021
- Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne)
- Lights (@Lights)
- Grimes (@grimezsz)
- Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)
- Celine Dion (@CelineDion)