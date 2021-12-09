Here are the top Twitter accounts, hashtags, and emojis in Canada for 2021

Whether you spent time doom-scrolling or looking for a serotonin boost, Twitter delivered on all fronts in 2021.

The social media platform released its year-end recap on Thursday, giving us a look at the top tweets, accounts, emojis, and hashtags in Canada.

From major political events, like Joe Biden being elected the 46th president of the US, to athletic triumphs like Leylah Fernandez making it to the Grand Slam finals, Canadians were on Twitter reacting and connecting with the rest of the world.

There was a lot for Canada to discuss on the platform with a year that saw a Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Finals, Canadian gold medal wins at the Olympics, and a federal election for the second time in three years.

Check out what Canadians were up to on Twitter below:

The most retweeted tweet

Today, every view of this video helps create positive change. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ more to Canadian mental health initiatives. Retweet to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/hK1p4cJAYM — Bell Let’s Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 28, 2021

The most liked tweet

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Top Twitter accounts

BTS (@BTS_twt) Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) Doug Ford (@fordnation) YouTube (@YouTube) Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole)

Top hashtags

#COVID19 #cdnpoli #BTS #GenshinImpact #bitcoin

Top emojis

😂 😭 🤣 🥺 😍

Canadian athlete and team accounts with the most mentions

Men

Years addin up lowkey lol https://t.co/HoM0A3ht1w — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) December 10, 2020

Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) – basketball Chase Claypool (@chaseclaypool) – football Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) – soccer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) – basketball Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) – hockey

Women

Leylah Fernandez (@LeylahFernandez) – tennis Bianca Andreescu (@bandreescu_) – tennis Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) – swimming Janine Beckie (@JanineBeckie) – soccer Christine Sincalir (@sincy12) – soccer

Sports teams

Un nouveau trophée pour notre collection. Adding a new trophy to our collection.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YCy8ktPhDm — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021

Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) Montréal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Canadian actor and musician accounts with the most mentions

Actors – Men

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I’m a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds) Seth Rogen (@sethrogen) Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) Dan Levy (@danjlevy) Patrick J. Adams (@HalfAdams)

Actors – Women

앤드리아, 우리 사랑하는 테레비 딸이야, 생일 축하합니다! 널 보고 싶어요! pic.twitter.com/BvGBp8Q1Dq — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) May 2, 2021

Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) Kat Barrell (@katbarrell) Dominique Provost-Chalkley (@dominiquep_c) Sandra Oh (@iamsandraoh) Jean Yoon (@jean_yoon)

Musicians – Men

Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber) The Weeknd (@theweeknd) Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) Drake (@Drake) Tory Lanez (@torylanez)

Musicians – Women

Na na na .. 💙💚💕💛❤️💜🎶 pic.twitter.com/fED8Q6GVm3 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 13, 2021