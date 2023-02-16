FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Earls location at The Amazing Brentwood officially opens today

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Feb 16 2023, 6:32 pm
New Earls location at The Amazing Brentwood officially opens today
Janis Nicolay/Courtesy of Earls Brentwood

It’s been quite the wait for the new Earls Kitchen + Bar restaurant at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) to open its doors, but the time has finally come.

This highly anticipated new spot officially opens its doors today, February 16.

Located at the shopping centre’s Brentwood Plaza, this Earls was designed using warm elemental materials, plenty of plant life, and lots of natural light – a brightness only enhanced by the suspended globe lights.

Janis Nicolay/Courtesy Earls Brentwood

The space also highlights local art from makers in Burnaby and BC – including pieces from artists Rande Cook, Tafui, and Dina Gonzales – which have been hung on the walls gallery-style as well as displayed on a focal shelving unit above cozy booths.

The eatery will offer signature deals and services, including weekend brunch and daily happy hour features.

Earls Brentwood will even offer validated parking to guests dining in.

You can check out this new location as of today at 11 am.

Earls Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright

