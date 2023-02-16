Throwback Thursday: Zellers Diner has finally revealed its much-awaited food menu

Remember Zellers Diner? Well, it’s making a return, and you can get your favourite throwback menu items again.

Zellers launched a Canada-wide poll so Canadians could pick all the items they loved and enjoy them once again. The results are finally in.

Contenders included 10 menu items. Nine were Zellers Diner classics, and there was a new veggie burger added for good measure. Unfortunately, the veggie burger did not make it to the final menu.

But you can expect the following hot and savoury items when you hit the Zellers food trucks this year:

Big Z Burger

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Fingers

Fries & Gravy

Tour dates and exact locations for the Zellers Diner on wheels will be announced at a later date, so keep your eyes peeled…

Is your favourite dish on this list? Or are you bummed out about an item not making the cut?

Let us know in the comments.