E-scooter marketplace sale ends up in Vancouver bear spray attack

On Sunday, a Facebook Marketplace e-scooter sale turned violent and involved a bear spray attack in Vancouver.

The male victim selling his e-scooter had his vehicle stolen following the attack.

Two suspects were involved. Vancouver police say that one man initiated the bear spray attack while his female partner rode off on the stolen e-scooter.

Not many details have been released by the Vancouver Police Department around the attack, including where it took place, but Daily Hive has reached out for more information.

This isn’t the first time an incident has occurred revolving around a Facebook Marketplace exchange and some form of a spray attack.

Last May, a man from Metro Vancouver attempting to sell his shoes via Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by the buyer. That incident occurred in Port Moody and the victim sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The VPD encourages folks who buy or sell items from marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist to use its headquarters on Cambie Street as a safe place to exchange.