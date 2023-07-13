A Surrey residence had a rude awakening after a BMW crashed in through the front of its home following a failed traffic stop.

Surrey RCMP said that on July 13, at 3:05 am, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white BMW sedan. The traffic stop took place in the area of 130 Street and 72 Avenue.

RCMP says that the driver failed to stop and then fled from police at a high rate of speed.

“The vehicle was later located crashed into a residence several blocks away.”

The driver was a 21-year-old man and was arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police.

According to the RCMP, the driver who allegedly crashed his BMW into the Surrey home was treated for minor injuries at the scene and later released to appear in court on a future date.

“Speed and dangerous driving were contributing factors in the collision.”

Some footage of the scene has been shared on social media.

“Thankfully, no one in the residence sustained injuries,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Parm Kahlon.

“Surrey RCMP is working closely with Surrey Fire Service and the power and gas to the residence have been turned off as a safety precaution. Frontline officers remain on scene while structural engineers are being consulted,” Kahlon added.