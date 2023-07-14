Man taken to hospital after being swarmed by vigilantes in remote part of BC

A man was taken to hospital after being swarmed and assaulted by vigilantes in Dawson Creek, BC.

The incident occurred around 9:45 pm on July 12. Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report that a man had been targeted and attacked by vigilantes near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route.

Only one day later, at 6:45 am, Dawson Creek RCMP received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

RCMP was able to confirm that the victim who was swarmed by vigilantes was the same person in both of the reported incidents, a 20-year-old man from BC.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Some rumours have been circulating on social media platforms like Reddit that the man who was targeted was a child lurer. In a statement, Dawson Creek RCMP stated that those rumours were unproven.

“Police are actively investigating those incidents and the nature of those attacks on the victim. Initial information indicates that the victim was targeted as a result of unsubstantiated rumours posted on social media.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.