10 companies hiring over 163 positions in Vancouver this May

Time to spring clean your career! This May, there are a ton of big-name companies looking to hire and it’s worth looking around at what’s out there in terms of new roles, potentially better benefits, and more vacation time.
Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:
Moxies
- Who: This new flagship restaurant, Moxies West Georgia, in the heart of Downtown Vancouver will feature a Moxies like you’ve never experienced before: a new bright and modern design, a menu with fresh new dishes and drinks, and much more. Join Moxies’ fast-paced, social, and energetic work environment that you’ll be proud to be a part of.
- Jobs: Moxies is hiring for all positions including servers, hosts, bartenders, culinary, and management team members.
- Perks: Enjoy some amazing discounts including 50% off passes to Grouse Mountain and Revelstoke Resort; 25% off partner restaurants including Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Denny’s, Shark Club and Chop Steakhouse; plus discounted room rates on Sandman & Sutton Hotels. Moxies also offer:
- Competitive salary
- Benefits
- Flexible work hours
- Leadership conferences
- Incredible growth opportunities
- More: Moxies is having a hiring fair from May 1 to 13 from noon to 7 pm at Moxies West Georgia, located at 180 West Georgia Street. You can also apply online.
McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Sales Associate – Versace, Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut, Seasonal Sales Teammate – Under Armour, Dessert Trailer Team Member – The Praguery, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonuses, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
Willful
- Who: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Their platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.
- Jobs: Willful is currently hiring for a Head of Legal.
- Perks: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect:
- Fully remote
- The opportunity to work in the nascent space of estate planning that is ripe for disruption
- Competitive salary and participation in employee stock option plan (ESOP)
- Comprehensive Sun Life benefits plan, including health, dental, and vision
- Choice of $500 perk: a health spending account (HSA) OR an RRSP matching through Wealthsimple for Employees
- An annual education budget to sharpen your existing skills or learn a new skill set
- Shortened summer hours, and company-wide “recharge” days off in December in addition to your vacation time
- Competitive parental leave policy
- Flexible work hours to accommodate both work and home life
- Fun and inclusive remote team events and in-person retreats twice a year
- More: You can learn more about Willful’s job openings on its careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructor, Part-Time Web Development Instructor, Casual Learning Experience Designer and a Learning Advisor (West Coast) to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Prediction), Senior Software Engineer Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Engineer – Developer Experience, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform), Principal Engineer, Web Platform, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Marketplace) and more.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. If Reddit really wants to make it a home for everyone, it will have to start by ensuring all of its employees can find a home at Reddit first. Reddit has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
- Comprehensive health benefits
- Flexible unlimited vacation days
- Monthly global wellness days
- Family planning stipends and services
- Four+ months of paid parental leave
- Personal and professional development stipends
- Paid volunteer time off
- Workspace and home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development, Engineering Manager, Product Manager, Mobile, Senior Product Designer, Data Analyst (Product), Senior Software Developer, Frontend, Senior Software Developer, Mobile, Software Developer, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Senior Software Engineer in Test. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? You can submit a General Application online.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
7-Eleven
- Who: The popular chain of convenience stores is hiring, and according to the company, it offers competitive compensation and benefits while providing a dynamic work environment with plenty of opportunities for growth.
- Jobs: 7-Eleven is looking to hire dozens of roles including Marketing Manager – Digital (Canada), Senior Marketing Manager – External Marketing, Senior Category Manager – Canada, Sales Associate, Assistant Store Leader (Manager), Sr. Sales Associate, Shipper/ Receiver, Sandwich Maker/Food Service Worker, Shipper/ Receiver, Production Supervisor, and Senior Category Manager – Canada.
- More: To learn more about 7-Eleven’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Aritzia
- Who: Aritzia, a beloved Vancouver-based retailer, told Daily Hive that it has more than 600 job openings ahead of peak sales events.
- Jobs: There are two main seasonal roles that Artizia is hiring for right now: concierge advisor and distribution centre associate.
- More: Learn more about the concierge advisor and distribution centre associate roles here.
Canadian Coast Guard
- Who: If you’ve ever dreamed of being a lighthouse keeper, the Government of Canada is hiring for just the job for qualified BC and Canadian residents.
- Jobs: The job in question is assistant lightkeeper, and it is offered through Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.
- More: Aside from this lighthouse keeper gig, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard are hiring for a wide range of roles that you can check out here.
UBC
- Who: The University of British Columbia (UBC) is hiring, and some jobs pay pretty well.
- Jobs: Both staff and faculty careers are up for grabs, and these are some of the more lucrative positions available. Some job postings include a Horticulturist position, administrative assistant position, and software developer,
- More: For a complete list of jobs UBC is hiring for, click here.
Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].