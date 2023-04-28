10 companies hiring over 163 positions in Vancouver this May

Time to spring clean your career! This May, there are a ton of big-name companies looking to hire and it’s worth looking around at what’s out there in terms of new roles, potentially better benefits, and more vacation time.

Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:

Who: This new flagship restaurant, Moxies West Georgia, in the heart of Downtown Vancouver will feature a Moxies like you’ve never experienced before: a new bright and modern design, a menu with fresh new dishes and drinks, and much more. Join Moxies’ fast-paced, social, and energetic work environment that you’ll be proud to be a part of.

Enjoy some amazing discounts including 50% off passes to Grouse Mountain and Revelstoke Resort; 25% off partner restaurants including Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Denny’s, Shark Club and Chop Steakhouse; plus discounted room rates on Sandman & Sutton Hotels. Moxies also offer: More: Moxies is having a hiring fair from May 1 to 13 from noon to 7 pm at Moxies West Georgia, located at 180 West Georgia Street. You can also apply online.

Who : Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Their platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.

: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect: More: You can learn more about Willful’s job openings on its careers page.

Who: Aritzia, a beloved Vancouver-based retailer, told Daily Hive that it has more than 600 job openings ahead of peak sales events.

There are two main seasonal roles that Artizia is hiring for right now: concierge advisor and distribution centre associate. More: Learn more about the concierge advisor and distribution centre associate roles here.

Who: If you’ve ever dreamed of being a lighthouse keeper, the Government of Canada is hiring for just the job for qualified BC and Canadian residents.

The job in question is assistant lightkeeper, and it is offered through Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. More: Aside from this lighthouse keeper gig, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard are hiring for a wide range of roles that you can check out here.

Who: The University of British Columbia (UBC) is hiring, and some jobs pay pretty well.

: Both staff and faculty careers are up for grabs, and these are some of the more lucrative positions available. Some job postings include a Horticulturist position, administrative assistant position, and software developer, More: For a complete list of jobs UBC is hiring for, click here.

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].