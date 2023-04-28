VentureJobs

10 companies hiring over 163 positions in Vancouver this May

Sarah Anderson
Apr 28 2023, 4:30 pm
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Time to spring clean your career! This May, there are a ton of big-name companies looking to hire and it’s worth looking around at what’s out there in terms of new roles, potentially better benefits, and more vacation time.

Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:

Moxies

  • Who: This new flagship restaurant, Moxies West Georgia, in the heart of Downtown Vancouver will feature a Moxies like you’ve never experienced before: a new bright and modern design, a menu with fresh new dishes and drinks, and much more. Join Moxies’ fast-paced, social, and energetic work environment that you’ll be proud to be a part of.
  • Jobs: Moxies is hiring for all positions including servers, hosts, bartenders, culinary, and management team members.
  • Perks: Enjoy some amazing discounts including 50% off passes to Grouse Mountain and Revelstoke Resort; 25% off partner restaurants including Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Denny’s, Shark Club and Chop Steakhouse; plus discounted room rates on Sandman & Sutton Hotels. Moxies also offer:
    • Competitive salary
    • Benefits
    • Flexible work hours
    • Leadership conferences
    • Incredible growth opportunities
  • More: Moxies is having a hiring fair from May 1 to 13 from noon to 7 pm at Moxies West Georgia, located at 180 West Georgia Street. You can also apply online.

McArthurGlen Vancouver

  • Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
  • Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Sales Associate – Versace, Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut, Seasonal Sales Teammate – Under Armour, Dessert Trailer Team Member – The Praguery, and more.
  • Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonuses, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
  • More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.

Willful

  • Who: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Their platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.
  • Jobs: Willful is currently hiring for a Head of Legal.
  • Perks: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect:
    • Fully remote
    • The opportunity to work in the nascent space of estate planning that is ripe for disruption
    • Competitive salary and participation in employee stock option plan (ESOP)
    • Comprehensive Sun Life benefits plan, including health, dental, and vision
    • Choice of $500 perk: a health spending account (HSA) OR an RRSP matching through Wealthsimple for Employees
    • An annual education budget to sharpen your existing skills or learn a new skill set
    • Shortened summer hours, and company-wide “recharge” days off in December in addition to your vacation time
    • Competitive parental leave policy
    • Flexible work hours to accommodate both work and home life
    • Fun and inclusive remote team events and in-person retreats twice a year
  • More: You can learn more about Willful’s job openings on its careers page.

Lighthouse Labs

Reddit

Pixieset

  • Who: Over 800,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
  • Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application DevelopmentEngineering ManagerProduct Manager, Mobile, Senior Product Designer, Data Analyst (Product)Senior Software Developer, Frontend, Senior Software Developer, MobileSoftware Developer, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Senior Software Engineer in Test. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? You can submit a General Application online.
  • Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
  • More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.

7-Eleven

Aritzia

  • Who: Aritzia, a beloved Vancouver-based retailer, told Daily Hive that it has more than 600 job openings ahead of peak sales events.
  • Jobs: There are two main seasonal roles that Artizia is hiring for right now: concierge advisor and distribution centre associate.
  • More: Learn more about the concierge advisor and distribution centre associate roles here.

Canadian Coast Guard

  • Who: If you’ve ever dreamed of being a lighthouse keeper, the Government of Canada is hiring for just the job for qualified BC and Canadian residents.
  • Jobs: The job in question is assistant lightkeeper, and it is offered through Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.
  • More: Aside from this lighthouse keeper gig, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard are hiring for a wide range of roles that you can check out here.

UBC

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at .

