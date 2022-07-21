People are going absolutely wild over a Duckana figure that is for sale at London Drugs locations across Canada.

What is a Duckana you ask? It’s essentially a statue that looks like a banana has been peeled back, but instead of revealing the delicious potassium-filled flesh of the fruit, it’s a cute (or scary) duck head.

The Duckana comes in three different sizes, and people are going wild for them.

Part of a collection by London Drugs, the Duckana comes in 8-inch, 20-inch, and 36-inch versions. All three offer slightly different facial features.

They’re also currently on sale. The 8-inch version regularly goes for $19.99 but is on sale for $7.99, while the 20-inch version regularly goes for $69.99 but is on sale for $27.99.

I have several questions. pic.twitter.com/AUoLaHOn5u — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) July 20, 2022

For whatever reason, the 36-inch version is regularly priced at a whopping $199.99 but is on sale for $79.99.

GUYS DUCKANA IS ON SALE FOR 7.99 OMG I NEED ONE https://t.co/tSCCivH0Ws — su ♡’s charli (@teasyato) July 20, 2022

Not to be confused with the sweet potato dumpling called a Ducana that originates from the Caribbean Islands, you’d be hard pressed to figure out who actually invented or created the Duckana.

The half duck half banana currently has a five-star review on the London Drugs website.

What a steal, you can even get the whole Duckana family. Pay no attention to the world burning around you just go buy some Duckanas 🥵 https://t.co/lOc1yKxPca — Dall-E Genie (@DalleGenie) July 19, 2022

London Drugs has also been getting in on the social media fun.

It’s a duck, its a banana….it’s a #duckana! 🦆 🍌 Pick up your own at London Drugs, and share it on your summer adventures! Available in 3 sizes (3ft, 20in, or 8in): https://t.co/hN9mSVFch3 Use hashtags #duckana, #bananaduck, #foundatlondondrugs and tag @londondrugs. pic.twitter.com/wJNRF1s0aX — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) July 21, 2022

by the sheer amount of them we’d say they may be an invasive species — Invasive Species BC (@ISCBC) July 19, 2022

If you find this a-peeling, does it quack you up? — Michael Kwan (Beyond the Rhetoric) (@michaelkwan) July 19, 2022

The Duckana might just be the hottest item on store shelves this Christmas.