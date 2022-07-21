NewsHumour & Weird

People are quacking up over these London Drugs Duckana statues (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A Duckana sits calmly by the water (@LondonDrugs/Twitter)

People are going absolutely wild over a Duckana figure that is for sale at London Drugs locations across Canada.

What is a Duckana you ask? It’s essentially a statue that looks like a banana has been peeled back, but instead of revealing the delicious potassium-filled flesh of the fruit, it’s a cute (or scary) duck head.

The Duckana comes in three different sizes, and people are going wild for them.

Part of a collection by London Drugs, the Duckana comes in 8-inch, 20-inch, and 36-inch versions. All three offer slightly different facial features.

They’re also currently on sale. The 8-inch version regularly goes for $19.99 but is on sale for $7.99, while the 20-inch version regularly goes for $69.99 but is on sale for $27.99.

For whatever reason, the 36-inch version is regularly priced at a whopping $199.99 but is on sale for $79.99.

Not to be confused with the sweet potato dumpling called a Ducana that originates from the Caribbean Islands, you’d be hard pressed to figure out who actually invented or created the Duckana.

The half duck half banana currently has a five-star review on the London Drugs website.

London Drugs has also been getting in on the social media fun.

 

The Duckana might just be the hottest item on store shelves this Christmas.

