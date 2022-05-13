Drake is no match for Canada’s unofficial mascot.

The rapper took to Instagram to share that he’s been unable to use his backyard thanks to two nesting geese.

It should not surprise Torontonians that Canadian geese do not come to play at this time of year. A nesting goose is often a hissing goose — and is definitely a pooping goose.

“Hottest day of the year and we can’t even enjoy the backyard because we’re being fucking bullied by these two right here,” Drake said in an Instagram story.

He added that they’ve “sh*t” all over his backyard and that a duck family has also taken up residence in the yard. In the video, he says that they’ve been there for a month and a half.

“My whole crib has been repoed,” he said.

While his fowl neighbours may have put a damper on the first hot day of the year for Drake, he’s trying to find the good in the situation. If you’ve got any name ideas, he wants you to slide into his DMs.