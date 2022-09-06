After a number of reported falls and injuries, shoppers across the country are being told to “immediately stop using” certain chairs purchased from Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls.

The Steel Hanging Chair is under a mass recall in both Canada and the US. It was sold in yellow, green, and grey.

The TJX Style Number can be found on the price ticket or customer receipt, and buyers are encouraged to return the item for a refund.

As of July 2022, four different incidents have been reported in Canada — including three falls. The chain and poles of the Steel Hanging Chair can snap when sat on, “posing a fall hazard.”

In the US, there have been 24 different reports from the same product stating the chair has tipped, fallen over, or broken at the hook of the chain. Furthermore, there have now been 16 reports of injuries, including mild concussions, bruises, and aches as a result.

To date, the company reported that “143 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 2,610 were sold in the United States.”

The chairs were sold between April and June.

Consumers looking for more information on the recall are encouraged to contact TJX by telephone, toll-free at 1-800-646-9466 between 9 am and 5 pm EST Monday to Friday. You can also visit the Winners, HomeSense, or Marshalls websites.