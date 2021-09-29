Significant stash of drugs and "ghost gun" seized by Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are releasing pictures and information around a major seizure of drugs and weapons after warrants were executed at various residences in Burnaby and Vancouver.

Kilograms of bulk and prepackaged cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA were among the drug seizures.

They also recovered a “ghost gun.”

A ghost gun is an unregistered and restricted handgun. These guns are typically assembled by the owner from various parts, which means it isn’t registered, and it makes the gun untraceable for law enforcement officials.

The operation follows an intense four-month-long investigation focused on a Burnaby-based drug trafficking organization.

“The seizure of an untraceable gun is significant, as these individuals are associated to figures involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Burnaby RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj in a statement.

“The enforcement action is a major disruption to this criminal organization, and has the potential to disrupt gang operations across the Lower Mainland.”

Burnaby RCMP officers also recovered thousands of counterfeit prescription pills, including Xanax, Percocet, and Oxycontin. The pills will be analyzed by a forensic team to determine their contents.

The statement from the RCMP suggests that the drugs were stored in large safes inside one of the residences that was searched, and they believe it was a “stash-house” for a dial-a-dope operation.