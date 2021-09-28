News

One man arrested after weapons incident in Squamish prompts police warning

Amanda Wawryk
Sep 28 2021, 8:48 pm
One man has been taken into custody after a weapons call in Squamish Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say the emergency response team was called after reports of a man with a gun around 4 pm Tuesday.

In a release, Squamish RCMP says, “from the time of the initial reports earlier today until the situation at scene concluded, there were no injuries, public safety was not at risk, and there was no property damage.”

This happened near Diamond Road and Diamond Head Road. The area was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Earlier in the day, police were telling people to avoid the area and not to post photos about the police presence.

Mounties are asking anyone with any information to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or, go to www.solvecrime.ca

