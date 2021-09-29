Get your umbrellas ready — yet another rainfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin was issued on Wednesday at 11:07 am by Environment Canada and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

50 to 70 mm of precipitation is expected, with the possibility of 90 mm for parts of Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains.

“A strong moisture-laden system off the Pacific will bring heavy rain to the south coast tonight,” Environment Canada says. “Rain along with gusty winds will begin this evening.”

Winds are expected to reach up to 70 km/h by tonight. The downpour is expected to intensify overnight and throughout Thursday. Winds are expected to ease off by Thursday morning.