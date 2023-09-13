Street racing "N" drivers busted going 180 km/h in Metro Vancouver

Two drivers street racing in North Vancouver were pulled over by an officer last night after being caught going 180 km/h.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the North Vancouver RCMP, an officer was conducting patrols in the late evening when he witnessed three vehicles racing up the cut.

The officer was able to pull over two of the drivers — both of which were “N” drivers.

Last night, our officer was conducting patrols, when he observed 3 vehicles racing up the cut at 180 km/h. He was able to pull over 2 of the drivers. Both drivers were identified as “N” drivers. They were issued excessive speeding tickets and towed for racing. 🚗➡️7 day car jail. pic.twitter.com/NLza1l9qFX — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) September 13, 2023

The two were issued excessive speeding tickets and towed for racing, according to Mounties. Their vehicles will be in “car jail” for seven days.