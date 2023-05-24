Sure hot wheels are cool, but you know what else is cool? Driving within the speed limit. Two drivers learned how uncool they really were the hard way in Surrey recently.

According to Surrey RCMP, two vehicles were street racing in Newton where they were caught going 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

“Both vehicles were impounded for seven days and issued violation tickets,” said RCMP. Now, the drivers each have to pay $736 and spend the week without their brightly coloured cars.

Typically, cars are impounded for seven days if it’s one’s first excessive speeding offence in the Province and one is also responsible for paying the towing and storage costs.

On Twitter, locals sounded off in response to the news, calling the drivers’ actions “reckless” and saying that the fines aren’t high enough.

According to the Province, speed is a leading cause of death on our roads. Here’s something to keep in perspective the next time you push the limit: if a pedestrian gets hit at 30 km/h, they have a 90% chance of surviving. But, a pedestrian hit at 50 km/h has an 80% chance of being killed, says the province.