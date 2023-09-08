Charges laid after powerboat rips through Whitemud Creek (VIDEO)

A 26-year-old man has been identified and charged after a powerboat was seen tearing through Whitemud Creek in Edmonton earlier this summer.

Police and city park rangers started an investigation on July 5 after receiving multiple complaints about a powerboat that had “operated recklessly” in the area.

On June 24, it was reported that four people in the boat were travelling at a high rate of speed in the narrow and shallow creek, narrowly avoiding colliding with several canoers in the area.

The powerboat continued to speed down the creek until it hit a downed tree in the water. This forced the speedboat ashore. However, the four occupants got out and freed the boat. They got back in and continued down the creek, police say.

Nobody was injured.

A video was posted to X on June 24, reported to be at Whitemud Creek, showing four men in a grey powerboat racing through the creek, narrowly avoiding the video-taker before getting stuck in the creek.

No sound because I was actively on the phone reporting these guys and apparently my phone doesn't like to multitask. They didn't know we were here: if we hadn't pulled off just the moment earlier when we heard them coming, we probably would've been crushed. pic.twitter.com/D3l2HbtQeH — Chris On A Bike (@ChrisOnABikeYEG) June 24, 2023

After investigating, the boat’s driver was identified, and on August 30, 26-year-old Colton Goodkey was charged with one criminal count of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“We are grateful for those who provided video of this incident as it really put the level of danger into perspective,” says Acting Edmonton Police Service Detective Ben Davis.

“The risk of serious injury or death to those who were out on the water at the time was a real possibility and totally unnecessary.”

Whitemud Creek is also home to several fish species that spawn in the creek and migrate to the North Saskatchewan River.