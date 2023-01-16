Two drivers in their 20s race and crash their high-end BMWs in North Van

Two high-end BMWs have been impounded following an apparent street race and crash in North Vancouver this weekend.

North Vancouver RCMP shared details of the race and subsequent crash involving the BMWs, which occurred on January 15 around midnight.

Members of the North Vancouver RCMP Traffic Unit were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 1 at Westview Drive. They observed two high-end BMWs in tandem, racing Eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Officers determined that both vehicles were travelling at 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, meaning they were travelling more than 60 km/h over the limit.

As officers attempted to close the distance on the vehicles to conduct a traffic stop, they noticed that the two cars which took the Lloyd Avenue exit had crashed into street poles and concrete barriers.

No one was injured in connection with the crash.

“But this certainly highlights the dangers of street racing and the costly, and the potentially deadly consequences,” said North Vancouver RCMP Constable Mansoor Sahak.

Both drivers were males in their 20s and were issued tickets for “excessive speed and drive without due care and attention,” totalling over $1,500.

Their vehicles were also impounded for seven days, but North Vancouver RCMP notes that they might be written off due to the extent of the damage.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, speed remains the number one cause of death on roadways.

“When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death. We are committed more than ever to stopping irresponsible drivers through enforcement and education.”