Another set of drivers were caught driving in a Vancouver bike lane last week.

It’s not the first time this happened, but folks in the city do get irritated witnessing people drive very obviously in the wrong lane.

One Twitter user, Bryn Morgan Williams, shared a video of drivers pulling out the Sunset Beach West parking area and turning right into the bike lane.

In Williams’ video, bikers were using the lane, but still, one driver drove in the wrong lane and took over the cyclists as they headed towards the Beach Avenue and Jarvis Street intersection.

However, Williams points out that the parking lot exit is usually gated to prevent this confusion for drivers.

— Bryn Morgan Williams (@brynmw) June 24, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the City for more information.

Not far away from this area, a local filmed drivers who ended up in the bike lane over and over again for months from their unit near English Bay Beach.

The Vancouverite told Daily Hive the area near Beach Avenue and Burnaby Street “is really confusing to drivers,” who turn into the wrong lane daily.

