Some concrete barriers on the “temporary” bike lane that runs along Stanley Park Drive have been removed, marking the very start of the process to return the roadway to its pre-pandemic design over most segments.

Drivers faced major delays over the busy long weekend.

Former Park Board commissioner Tricia Barker shared a Tweet Sunday afternoon after she said she spent nearly an hour trying to drive from Second Beach to the causeway exit over the weekend.

Without traffic, that drive would take about seven minutes.

“We just sat in traffic the entire time; it crawled through,” she said, but added, “about halfway through, all of a sudden, I heard this noise, and a cyclist slapped the top of my hood and swore at me and then put his bike up on the sidewalk and rode away.”

She said she assumed the cyclist hit her car because he couldn’t easily ride past the traffic jam.

In February, the Vancouver Park Board commissioners approved to remove most of the “temporary” bike lane. The process for removal is expected to accelerate this week.

At the very most, 30% of the existing 8.5-km-long, on-road bike lane will be retained.

However, Barker suggests it’s time to open up Beach Avenue, otherwise, “we will always have the traffic jam of people getting out of Stanley park.”

“Bike bullies”

Now over 110,000 views.

This tweet brought out the "bike bullies"

This is what they do to make sure no one crosses them and their agenda.

My agenda is to continue to speak up for seniors and people with disabilities and ignore the screaming.#pickhappy #enough https://t.co/h9wZsmosDk — Tricia Barker 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TriciaBarker49) May 22, 2023

Barker’s tweet has been viewed over 160,000 times as of Monday afternoon and has received dozens of comments from what she calls “bike bullies.”

I see two car lanes. Isn’t that what you wanted? If you want to drive faster, why not stick to the Causeway? It never stops with you people. Gimme gimme. — Tax ’em 🌦️ (@_max_m) May 21, 2023

Cars aren’t meant for parks. — not welcome matt (@notwelcomematt) May 21, 2023

Access problems? You’re describing long weekend traffic, not accessibility. — Matt Foulger (@MattFoulger) May 22, 2023

Driver complains about traffic congestion in Stanley Park on a sunny long weekend. Really. They actually did that. I’m just here for the ratio.😂❤️ — Tobin Copley ❎ (@ttcopley) May 21, 2023

Drive on the sidewalk. You might as well do it with the amount of entitlement you spew. — Martin Kendell (@burnabymartin) May 21, 2023



In response, Barker said she believes the negative reaction from people is an example of how folks trying to stand up for access in and out of Stanley Park will be deterred from doing so because of fear.

With files from Kenneth Chan