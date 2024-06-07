Do drivers know how to park on hills in Vancouver? We checked it out

We know that the “N” test may have been a long time in the rearview for many, but it’s no excuse for BC drivers to park so badly, time and time again, especially when their bad parking job could become a serious safety issue.

While your park job over the line at the grocery store might merit a “turtle of shame” pamphlet from some vigilante, if you park badly on an incline, you might be responsible for some serious damage to other motorists or pedestrians.

We went to the streets of Metro Vancouver to see how many drivers actually know how to park on a hill, and the results might surprise you — or not if you often drive in this region.

Now, while we know that many hilly cities might come up more than the low-lying areas, we aren’t going to offer only sass—but a gentle refresher if you are genuinely confused about your wheel directions.

From the explainer videos posted by local driving schools and on TikTok, it turns out a few folks needed a reminder.

We asked the experts at ICBC for the information, and here’s what they said.

“Park parallel to and within 30 centimetres (one foot) of the curb. If you’re parked on a hill, turn the wheels to keep your vehicle from rolling into traffic,” a spokesperson explained.

• Turn the wheels to the right when uphill without a curb or downhill with or without a curb, ICBC said.

• Turn the wheels to the left when uphill with a curb, it added. Then, set the parking brake and leave the vehicle in gear or leave an automatic transmission in “park” gear.

• With a standard transmission, ICBC explained that you need to place the vehicle in “reverse” if facing downhill, and “first” gear if facing uphill or if on a level surface.”

Still confused? BC’s Valley Driving School also offers some advice so you won’t forget.

“Many drivers’ first question when they are hill parking is whether they need to turn their wheels to the right or to the left. All you need to do is think about what way will keep your vehicle from rolling into roadway traffic and you should be set!” the driving company wrote online.

Do you see hill confusion in your neighbourhood? Let us know in the comments below.