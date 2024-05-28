"We'll miss you": Vancouver's oldest board game store is closing its doors

After over 20 years of serving a thriving community of tabletop enthusiasts, Vancouver’s Drexoll Games is closing its doors.

The city’s oldest board game store announced on social media that it will close its doors this summer, though it urged friends and fans not to be sad.

“After 21 amazing years of serving the gaming community, we are packing up our games, closing our West 4th Aveue store, and moving on to new adventures,” said Drexoll Games on Facebook. “Most new businesses don’t make it past five years, let alone nearly 22, so we are very proud and we have our dedicated staff and customers to thank.”

Drexoll’s last day is slated for July 31, 2024. Its regular in-store Friday night gaming is halted for now, though updates on special events will be provided soon.

The store will also liquidate inventory in stages starting Saturday, June 1.

“Please be sensitive toward our staff, and do not inquire about the reasons for closing,” the store owners added on social media. “The sole reason for our closure is that although we survived the pandemic and renewed our five-year lease in 2021 with enthusiasm, the building was subsequently sold. The new owners of our building at 2880 West 4th served us an eviction notice under the Demolition Clause in our lease. It has not been a very fun plot twist.

“We have sought other options over the last 10 months but are unable to find a similar space and location at rates that would allow us to continue our business.”

Drexoll Games has been serving Vancouver since 2002 with its stock of over 1,000 different board games. Visitors to the Kitsilano store could pick up Ticket To Ride or Carcassonne, RPG books and accessories, classics like chess and backgammon, and more for all interests.

Fans on Facebook thanked Drexoll for all of the great gaming memories over the years.

“Thank you for stoking my passion for board games almost 20 years ago,” said Anthony Santiago.

“It’s been a ride, you all have always been awesome support for the community. Best of luck in future endeavours,” added Brendan Reid.

Drexoll thanked the community for their support and encouraged fans to buy some games before it closes.

“You can stock up now for Christmas because when this December comes around… well… it won’t be the same.