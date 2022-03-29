NewsCrime

Too fast, too careless: Street racing leads to scary rollover crash in BC

Mar 29 2022, 8:48 pm
@AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter

Dangerous street racing has caused a scary rollover crash and charges against one driver in Abbotsford, BC, according to Police.

The incident involving a two-car collision occurred on Monday afternoon. Police say that three cars moving in tandem were affected, and the drivers of the vehicles were known to each other.

One of the drivers is a 20-year-old who holds a class 7 license, which falls under the N classification for new drivers.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were sustained in the crash.

Abbotsford Police tweeted several pictures of the incident with the caption “the outcome of street racing.”

Potential charges for drivers involved in street racing in BC include speeding, dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, traffic control violations, or excessive noise. Drivers who partake in street racing could be the subject of fines or jail time if convicted.

Daily Hive has reached out to Abbotsford Police for more information.

