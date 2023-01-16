Truck involved in fatal BC collision owned by business not helping police (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that led to a man’s death while attempting to rescue a dog.

Officers initially released a statement on December 11, the exact date the incident occurred. Additionally, the release stated that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved in the crash and fled the scene following the collision.

Police are now revealing additional information about the incident, suggesting that the Dodge Ram belonged to a business that is not cooperating with the investigation.

Abbotsford police have also released the name and pictures of the victim, Marc Ellis.

Video shows the truck driver and passenger fleeing the scene on foot before police arrive. Detectives from the major crime unit believe both men were attending a party in the area before the collision.

The collision took place at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road.

“We’re appealing to anyone at this party to come forward and speak to the police. We

know people have vital information who were present at this party that will assist in

advancing this investigation and bringing the driver responsible for Marc’s death before the

courts,” said Sergeant Paul Walker.

The video shows the Dodge Ram travelling down the road. In another portion of the video, you can see two men fleeing.

Ellis was only 38 years old.

Ellis, who was trying to rescue a dog that was running on the roadway before being struck in the fatal collision, was a member of the German Shepherd Schutzhund Club of Canada, which posted a tribute for Ellis on its Facebook page.

“Marc was a gentleman on and off the field always showing class and sportsmanship with his big smile.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.