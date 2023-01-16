VPD searching BC-wide for hot soup suspect after he was released on bail

Vancouver police are searching for a suspect BC-wide in connection with an assault that occurred last week involving hot soup.

Police have now released the name of the 27-year-old suspect, Fario Mabanza.

Mabanza was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft in connection with an incident that took place on January 8.

It is alleged that the suspect, Mabanza, an accused shoplifter, threw hot soup in the face of a downtown convenience store worker.

The 70-year-old victim was injured when she tried to stop the thief. The suspect was carrying a cup of instant noodles and allegedly threw it in the woman’s face and on her clothes.

The suspect then fled the scene but was later arrested nearby after VPD responded to a 911 call from a witness.

Mabanza appeared in court on Monday where he was charged; however, he allegedly failed to return for a scheduled court appearance after being released on bail. As a result, he is now wanted province-wide.

Mabanza is described as 5’10 tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Mabanza or knows his whereabouts is being asked to contact the police.